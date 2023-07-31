Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 31 July 2023 14:34 (UTC +04:00)
Opening of Zangazur corridor vital for regional stability - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Opening of Zangazur corridor is vital for the regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We'll go on supporting the revival of Karabakh. A strong Türkiye means a strong Azerbaijan, and a strong Azerbaijan means a strong Türkiye," he said.

The Turkish minister called on the international community to support peace in the region.

The path to stability in the region lies through ensuring peace, Fidan noted.

Will be updated

