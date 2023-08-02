Co-op framework between Azerbaijan and UNIDO ratified - Decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Cooperation Framework between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for the period from 2022 through 2026", Trend reports.

The law approving the "Cooperation Framework between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UNIDO for the period from 2022 through 2026" reflects this decree made by the nation's leader.

The following was decided upon in accordance with the decree and in accordance with Article 109, Paragraph 17, of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

1. To ratify the "Cooperation Framework between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UNIDO for the period from 2022 through 2026", which was signed on November 14, 2022.

2. Following the implementation of the cooperation framework outlined in Part 1 of this order, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure its compliance.

3. The Republic of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify UNIDO of the implementation of internal processes required for the implementation of the cooperation framework.