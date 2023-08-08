Azerbaijani-Uzbek political relations remain at highest level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Political relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan remain at the highest level, Deputy Head of the Department of Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Western Asia, and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Zamin Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the round table on the topic "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: new horizons of cooperation."

According to him, over 150 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

"In addition, memoranda on twinning have been signed between a number of cities of our countries, and events of various levels are held," he said.

He pointed out that the creation and opening of the Zangazur corridor create additional advantages for the development of Azerbaijan's transit capabilities.

"After the de-occupation of its territories, Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the region. Uzbekistan was one of the first to lend us a helping hand in restoring the liberated territories. So, a school for 940 children will be built in Fuzuli," he said.