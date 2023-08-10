Assistant to Azerbaijani president exposes author of biased anti-Azerbaijani legal report (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev exposed lawyer Luis Ocampo, who is the author of a biased anti-Azerbaijani report, Trend reports.

As Hajiyev noted, Luis M. Ocampo managed companies based in some of the most notorious tax havens of the world while serving as chief prosecutor at ICC.

“Armenia's ex-president S. Sargisyan himself, who is warlord and warcriminal, committed Khojaly genocide welcomed Ocampo in Yerevan. European Investigative Collaborations network reported that Moreno Ocampo had a client, suspected of supporting war criminals in Libya.

Person with such murky background deliberately distorts the ICJ decisions and the real situation on the ground with regard to the functioning of Lachin road in his biased report and presents serious factual, legal and substantive errors. Simply "No Comments"!" - he wrote on his X (Twitter) page.

According to the article in the MediaPart which Hajiyev refers to, Luis Moreno Ocampo, when challenged about his offshore financial activities, said that his salary at the ICC "was not enough".

“On August 15th, 2012, just two months after Luis Moreno Ocampo left his position as chief prosecutor at the ICC in The Hague, the sum of 50,000 dollars landed in his account at the Abn Amro bank in Holland.

The reason why a chief prosecutor is required to be so exemplary is that the ICC pursues the worst mass killers in the world. These are men and women of high rank, heads of state, military leaders, spymasters or others who are all suspected of having committed atrocities, whether these are crimes against humanity or genocide. To ensure they are not in a vulnerable situation when faced with those they accuse - who sometimes have the resources of a state or an intelligence service to defend them - the investigators must be above any suspicion. The prosecutor is at the forefront of this group,” the article says.