Armenians cry 'humanitarian crisis' in Khankendi, yet local luxury wedding proves otherwise (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Armenians do not live in conditions of a "humanitarian crisis" in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayev, Armenians themselves admit that they live in good conditions in Azerbaijan's Khankendi.

Mustafayev shared a video of a luxury Armenian wedding in Khankendi held on August 9 on X (Twitter), which clearly shows the real situation in the region.

The Armenian side has been insisting for several months that the Armenians in Khankendi are living in a "humanitarian crisis", allegedly Azerbaijan keeps them in a "blockade", harms the peace process.

