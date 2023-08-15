Turkish journalists observe Armenians cross via Lachin border checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. After touring Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Turkish media representatives who are visiting the Azerbaijani lands freed from occupation arrived in Lachin, Trend reports.

First they started by going to the Lachin border crossing.

Additionally, journalists they visited the city of Lachin in Azerbaijan after watching the Armenians cross the border.

The above journalists monitored every step of how Armenians cross the border at the Lachin border crossing. In fact, Armenians are allowed to cross the border crossing after being verified and in compliance with the procedures. Twenty Armenians passed past the Lachin checkpoint during the day in the direction of Armenia.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.