Azerbaijan imposes fines on foreigners, stateless persons to join political parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Azerbaijan has established fines for admission of foreigners and stateless persons to political parties, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, officials will be fined from 800 ($470) to 1,000 manat ($588) for accepting foreigners and stateless persons into political parties, while legal entities will be fined from 3,000 ($1,764) to 5,000 manat ($2,941).