Azerbaijani MFA denounces Armenia's ongoing provocations at UN Security Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan strongly condemned the continuation of military provocations by Armenia on the day of the UN Security Council meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in order to commit provocative terrorist operations a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to advance into the territory of Azerbaijan on August 16. However, this next provocation of Armenia was prevented, and one of the members of the sabotage group was detained," said the statement.

“We condemn the military provocations committed by Armenia in continuation of the manipulative policy on the day of the UN Security Council's meeting on the situation in the region. We call on Armenia to refrain from provocative steps and statements that aggravate the situation in the region, to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, to fulfill its obligations and to abandon the continuation of attempts to mislead the international community,” said the statement.

According to the ministry, the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region is directly due to the military-political leadership of Armenia.