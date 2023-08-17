Azerbaijan allocates funds for rehabilitation works in Kalbajar region - order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the allocation of financial resources for construction, repair, and restoration works in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Trend reports.

According to the order, for the purpose of the design and realization of construction, repair, and restoration works in the city of Kalbajar, 80 million manat ($47 million) will be allocated from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani President from the Azerbaijan state budget for 2023 to the public legal entity "Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service in East Zangezur Economic Region No. 2.".

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is charged with providing financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this order.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is entrusted with solving the issues arising from this order.