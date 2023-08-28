Pro-Armenian U.S. Senator Menendez and his wife are embroiled in another scandal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Financial fraud charges have been brought against U.S. senator Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, who is of Armenian origin, Trend reports, referring to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Department of Justice investigation claims that a New Jersey-based food business frequently gave lavish gifts to Nadine Arslanian.

In 2018, Menendez hosted the contracted New Jersey businessman and the Egyptian officials at his office. The businessman was made the exclusive certifier of halal meat exported from the United States to Egypt a year later.

The probe examined whether Menendez might have illegally influenced the transaction by abusing his position on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This year, NBC reported that the committee was in charge of managing almost $2 billion in American funding to Egypt.

