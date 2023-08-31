Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has congratulated Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Independence Day, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its social media page, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, we convey our sincerest congratulations and good wishes to the government and people of Malaysia! We look forward to the further development of our bilateral cooperation!" the message reads.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day.

"We congratulate the friendly and brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of Independence Day, and look forward to further deepening cooperation between our states on all platforms," the Ministry said in a statement.