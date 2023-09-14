Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. From 21:35 on September 13 to 00:45 on September 14, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Zaghali settlement of the Basarkechar region and Mosesgekh settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region and Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In addition, on September 14 at about 00:05, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.