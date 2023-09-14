Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Army positions anew

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. On September 14, at 19:35 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the Chambarak district repeatedly fired small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the village of Zamanli in the Gadabay district, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures in this direction.

In addition, from 19:05 (GMT+4) to 19:25 (GMT+4), Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, attempted to dig trenches in order to approach the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Aghdam district. As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, these actions were immediately prevented.