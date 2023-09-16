“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue - spokesman (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” supports Azerbaijan on the issue of territorial integrity, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Trend reports.

“First of all, I want to say that we have always advocated and advocate that all countries respect each other’s borders and territorial integrity. As you know, the issue of territorial integrity for Afghanistan is extremely important. I think that it is also important for Azerbaijan to the same extent,” he said.