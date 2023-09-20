Azerbaijan - free society, multi-ethnic, multi-confessional state, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan is a free society. Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic, multi-confessional state. This is our great asset, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“Representatives of every nation living in Azerbaijan can see this. No need to explain that. This is our way of life,” the head of state emphasized.

“There has never been and will never be discrimination on religious and ethnic grounds in Azerbaijan, and the Second Karabakh war showed it once again. Representatives of all nations, representatives of all ethnic groups, all confessions united as one fist - for Azerbaijan, for dignity, for the Motherland! Therefore, look at this beautiful atmosphere, this is a natural place, and we are inviting the Armenian population of Karabakh to enjoy this,” President Ilham Aliyev added.