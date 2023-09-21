Armenians can peacefully live in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - former Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Armenians can peacefully live in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, former Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, representative of the Turkish IMZA Social Development Support Public Union Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

Following the successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, Azerbaijan has held talks with Armenian residents of Karabakh today in Yevlakh. Kilic expressed hope for positive results from the meeting in Yevlakh.

“As a result of local anti-terrorism measures which were launched by Azerbaijan on September 19 and lasted less than 24 hours, the separatists in Karabakh were neutralized. For three years, Azerbaijan patiently waited for the exit of these Armenian illegal formations from Karabakh, but since they did not do this, Azerbaijan did what was necessary."

"During local anti-terrorism measures, Azerbaijan did not cause harm to either civilians or infrastructure," he added.

Kilic stated that Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory, and the Armenian civilian population residing there are citizens of Azerbaijan.

"We hope for positive results from today's meeting in Evlakh. Armenians living in Karabakh can live in Azerbaijan in peace and tranquility," he emphasized.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

At the suggestion of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh has been held today in Yevlakh.