Ad hoc fire cars off to Azerbaijan's Khankendi to dout fire - Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. On September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near Azerbaijan’s Khankendi, after which a fire started, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the administration, a fire is currently ongoing in this area.

To extinguish ongoing fire, 15 special fire-fighting vehicles of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan with fire brigades have been dispatched to the city of Khankendi through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road.

If needed, additional forces will be involved.