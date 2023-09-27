September 27 - Pride day of Turkic world - former ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Today marks the third anniversary of the second Karabakh war, which began on September 27, 2020, at the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, former Turkish Ambassador, representative of the Turkish IMZA Social Development Support Public Union, co-chair of the Union of Elders of Türkiye and the Turkic World Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

He noted that September 27 is the day when Azerbaijan inscribed its victory in golden letters in history.

"Many became martyrs while fighting for their homeland. Our soldiers also sacrificed their lives for Karabakh. Homeland is priceless. The second Karabakh war revealed Azerbaijan's strength in the region. September 27 marked the beginning of the liberation of lands occupied for 30 years, the return of displaced people to their ancestral lands, and the start of the path towards the Day of Pride for the Turkic world," the former ambassador said.

"Our martyrs are always in our hearts. The whole world saw how the memory of martyrs is highly respected in Azerbaijan. The world also witnessed a mother who, after losing one son as a martyr, sent her second child to war. The martyrs, at the cost of their own lives, gifted us these lands," Kilic added.

Remembrance Day is a public holiday in Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the second Karabakh war.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early November 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Established by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, dated December 2, 2020, the holiday is held on September 27, the day when the war began.