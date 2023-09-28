Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations sends another special vehicles to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A fire that broke out in a park of fuel tanks at a gas station near Khankendi was quickly extinguished by the forces of the State Fire Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) sent to the area on September 26, 2023, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

In order to carry out search-and-rescue and other necessary security measures in the area in connection with the incident, on September 27, another 10 special-purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road.

Earlier on September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near Khankendi.

As a result of the incident, there are dead and injured people.

In this regard, in order to help the victims, an ambulance was initially sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road with anti-burn medical supplies, dressing materials, gloves, and medicines (sprays, creams, painkillers, antibiotics, etc.) to treat 200 people.