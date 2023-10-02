Armenian residents of Karabakh to receive Azerbaijan's tax and customs benefits as well

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The incentive package related to the special economic regime and introduced for the purpose of accelerating economic development in Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, including tax and customs concessions, applies to areas populated by residents, Trend reports.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has launched tangible work in relation to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation.