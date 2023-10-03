Azerbaijan shares latest data on humanitarian aid delivered by central authorities to Karabakh Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has disclosed statistics on humanitarian aid delivered by the central authorities of Azerbaijan to Armenian residents of Karabakh as of October 3, Trend reports.

So far, over 40 tons of food and hygiene products, 40 tons of flour, over 200 tons fuel, over 22 tons of drinkable water, have been supplied to Armenian resident of Karabakh, along with other necesities.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has launched tangible work with regard to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

Reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation.