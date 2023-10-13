Ombudsperson issues statement regarding mine incident in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, issued a statement in connection with the death and injury of civilians as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine in the village of Ashagi Veyselli, Fuzuli district, the Ombudsman's office told Trend.

"Today, in the village of Ashagi Veysalli, Fuzuli district, a civilian was killed and another was wounded as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion. Unfortunately, for almost three years since the end of the second Karabakh war, which ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, the number of dead or wounded in the explosion of mines on these lands has exceeded 330 people, among whom civilians predominate,” said Aliyeva.

She noted that Armenia still hasn't provided Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields, thus the lives of ordinary people remain in danger.

"It also delays the process of restoring Azerbaijani lands and returning residents to their native lands. Taking all this into account, I call on international organizations and the world community, for the sake of protecting people's lives and health, to show a categorical position regarding such a serious problem that Azerbaijan is exposed to," the statement said.