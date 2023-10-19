Rights, privileges in France don't apply to Corsica - MP from "Free Corsica" Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Legal restrictions operate in Corsica, MP from "Free Corsica" Party Francois Benedetti said at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.

Benedetti said that rights and privileges in France don't apply to Corsica.

He pointed out that prisoners in France are still unable to meet their families.

"Human rights in Corsica are still ignored. Even when we had our own constitution in the past, France did not recognize it and carried out massacres," the MP added.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples located in various regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.