Armenia disguises summons anti-Azerbaijani violences as "freedom of speech - Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Armenia's calls for ethnic hatred continue today at the state level, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the presentation ceremony of the report "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hatred against Azerbaijanis", Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia has disguised calls for violence against Azerbaijanis as "freedom of speech".

"Anti-Turkic and anti-Azerbaijani ideology persists in Armenia to this day." Racist views have been aired by representatives of the Armenian government at various occasions. Unfortunately, these views persist today," Mammadov continued.

Elnur Mammadov noted that individuals who advocate violence against Azerbaijanis are neither forbidden nor punished. On the contrary, they are encouraged by the Armenian government, despite the fact that such slogans are subject to criminal prosecution under Armenian law.

Baku hosts the presentation of a report on "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hatred against Azerbaijanis". The ceremony is attended by chairman of the board of the Social Research Center (SRC) Zahid Oruj, Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, head of the Office of the Ministry of Science and Education Matin Karimli, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, deputies, scientists, and media representatives.