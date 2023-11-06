Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. As part of his working visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov informed the Croatian Prime Minister about the Center.

The Heydar Aliyev Center houses a conference hall with three auditoriums, a library and a museum. The project is intended to play an integral role in the intellectual life of the city. Located close to the city center, the site plays a pivotal role in the redevelopment of Baku. The Center is engaged in studying and promoting the statehood policy and heritage of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He was told that the center implements projects to popularize history and culture of Azerbaijan all over the world.

The Croatian PM viewed the exhibition of official cars used by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev from 1969 and 2003.

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković signed the guest book.

Then, the Croatian Prime Minister was presented with a keepsake.