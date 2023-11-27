Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 November 2023 17:15 (UTC +04:00)
Trio-top ranked meetings warrant peace in region - Azerbaijani defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The trilateral meetings have become a tradition, and they are crucial for establishing peace in the region, according to Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.

Hasanov made the comment during a meeting in Baku with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts, Yasar Guler and Juansher Burchuladze.

He stated that, given the traditional meetings of heads of state, the job of the ministries is to promote defense cooperation.

"I extend my greetings to each of you. I'm delighted our encounter took happened in Baku this year. "Thank you," the minister stressed.

