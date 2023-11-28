Azerbaijan demines far over centum hectares of its lands - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan has demined 111,207 hectares as a result of demining works conducted since November 2020, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the II International Workshop on "Mine action: innovations and best practices" organized by ANAMA.

"A total of 109,552 mines and other explosive objects (30,753 anti-personnel mines, 18,531 anti-tank mines and 60,268 unexploded ordnance) were detected and neutralized," he emphasized.

The Chairman of the Board noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries most contaminated with mines globally.

He also mentioned that according to preliminary calculations, about 1.5 million mines were placed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, and about 9,000 square kilometers of territory were mined.

The II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

