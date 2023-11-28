European Court of Human Rights exposes Armenia's true intentions - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The European Court of Human Rights has exposed Armenia's true intentions, said Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"In the recent judgment delivered by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 17 October 2023 ("Case of Hovhannisyan and Karapetyan v. Armenia"), the Court noted that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia (R. Hovhannisyan and A. Sargsyan) were drafted into the Armenian army in 2009 and 2008 and were assigned to military unit no. 36534 of the "Nagorno-Karabakh armed forces". In July 2010, they were both killed by their fellow servicemen as a result of the internal incident. The parents of the killed servicemen sued Armenia for compensation," Mammadov saidş

"The Court further noted that "it has already examined in other cases the issue of Armenia’s jurisdiction over the territory in question and found that Armenia exercised effective control over Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories and that, therefore, complaints pertaining to events that happened in that area came within the jurisdiction of Armenia," he said.

According to Mammadov, it had been a long-standing position of Armenia that it had no control or jurisdiction whatsoever over the then-occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to deny its state responsibility for any wrongdoings committed therein.

"The ECHR concluded that Armenia was not honest. To put it diplomatically," the deputy minister emphasized.



