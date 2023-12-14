Meeting places between commissions on Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation set

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a resolution "On approval of "Regulations on organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the regulations, meetings and joint working meetings are usually held alternately on the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as on the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, or on the territory of third countries, or via videoconference.

The agendas of the sittings and joint working meetings, the list of delegates (save for commission members), and protocol matters pertaining to the organization of the sittings and joint working meetings are set by agreement of the commission chairs.

