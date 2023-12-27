Azerbaijan approves new composition of Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The new composition of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

The new composition of the commission is as follows:

Chairman of the Commission:

Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

Members of the Commission:

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the Security Service of the President of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan

Vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan

Vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The status of the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has changed and it is now the Interdepartmental Commission for Protection of State Secrets.