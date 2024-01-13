Azerbaijan announces launch date for presidential election campaigning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding its regular meeting chaired by Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

Opening the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov noted that the agenda includes four items.

They include the approval of the protocol of the Central Election Commission meeting on January 9, 2024; the establishment of a commission for drawing lots to distribute free airtime in connection with the extraordinary presidential election of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, determining the place and time of the draw; and amending the composition of some district election commissions; current issues.

He emphasized that the list of registered candidates for participation in the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be published by January 18, 2024.

The election campaigning will start on January 15 and will be suspended at 08:00 (GMT +4) on February 6.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

