US representative on humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip to resign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. US diplomat David Satterfield, appointed by President Joe Biden in October 2023 as special envoy for humanitarian issues in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East, expects to leave his post in the coming weeks, Trend reports.

According to the information, the exact date of his resignation and reasons were not disclosed.

Satterfield is leading the US diplomatic program to respond to the Gaza Strip's humanitarian crisis promptly.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel