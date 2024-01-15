Perfect electoral culture formed in Azerbaijan - former Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7 under new conditions, former ambassador of Türkiye to the country, representative of IMZA Social Development Support Public Association in Türkiye, honorary member of the Union of Elders of Azerbaijan Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

He noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev clearly stated that the country has already entered a new era.

"Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and restored its sovereignty. In the new era, election must be held on every inch of Azerbaijani land. This election testify to both the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the beginning of a new period after President Ilham Aliyev's successful 20-year leadership of the country. As a result of the presidential, parliamentary, and municipal election held in Azerbaijan so far, a perfect electoral culture has been formed," Kilic explained.

"For the first time, voters will cast their ballots in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions. All conditions have been created in these regions to organize a transparent voting process," he said.

"The Constitution of Azerbaijan guarantees human rights and freedoms based on democratic principles. This principle holds true for electoral processes. Equal conditions have been created for candidates," added Kilic.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

