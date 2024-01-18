Russian FM talks Azerbaijan's readiness to sign peace treaty with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference, Trend reports.

"It is a fact that Western colleagues want a peace treaty to be signed only on their territory. It is also a fact that Azerbaijan is ready to sign it on Russian territory, where, originally, the efforts to end the conflict and build the cooperation system for the settlement of the issues began. I do not know to what extent the Armenian government is ready for this, although relevant signals have been sent to Yerevan for a long time," he said.

Earlier, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan-Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, told Berliner Zeitung, a German newspaper, that significant progress has been made on the peace treaty draft between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan launched peace discussions with Armenia, outlining five basic principles based on well-known international legal norms. Among these are mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, reciprocal affirmation of the absence of territorial claims against one another, and the establishing of diplomatic ties. Azerbaijan is actively negotiating with Armenia on a variety of venues to bring about the long-awaited regional peace. We firmly believe that there is a one-of-a-kind historic opportunity to conclude a peace deal, which we should not pass up. Significant work has been made on the peace treaty text, although there are still a few outstanding issues," he said.

