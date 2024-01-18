French Senate's resolution holds no validity - Senator Nathalie Goulet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The resolution of the French Senate has no validity, says French Senator Nathalie Goulet on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Goulet has made the statement, commenting on the publication of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Vugar Bayramov.

"No worries, this resolution is good for nothing and has no impact on the French government," said Goulet.

On his X page, Member of Parliament Vugar Bayramov stressed that offers of cooperation, rather than calls for unfair sanctions, can lead to long-term peace in the Caucasus.

"The French Senate's most recent resolution further adds to the uncertainty surrounding the peace process. The current status quo in the region will never change," he said.

Discussions were held in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023. The resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial integrity."

The above resolution also calls for guarantees of the right of the Armenian population of Karabakh to return.

