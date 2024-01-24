President approves set-up of Azerbaijan's Supervisory Board of Media Development Agency - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a legal entity of public law, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a legal entity under public law, was approved as follows:.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ismailov Dagbeyi Mirzakhan oglu

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Aliyev Vugar Zifar oglu

Mehraliyeva Shafag Akif gizi

Mikayilova Sevil Alirazi gizi

Shykhlinsky Elchin Ismail oglu.