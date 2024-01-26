Turkish politician hails Azerbaijani delegation's decision towards PACE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan, with its position, pointed the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to its place, former ambassador of Türkiye to the country, representative of the IMZA Social Development Support Public Association in Turkey, and honorary member of the Union of Elders of Azerbaijan Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

"I welcome the decision of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE to terminate cooperation with this organization and consider this a historical example of courage," Kilic said.

He noted that the Council of Europe has, from time to time, committed significant injustices against Türkiye.

"Terrorist representatives seeking to divide Türkiye have comfortably met with high-ranking representatives of the organization, held negotiations, and de facto obtained a special status within the Council of Europe, constantly and unjustifiably accusing Türkiye," the former ambassador reminded.

"Naturally, the influences of countries like France and Germany, where there are serious complications of Turkophobia, are evident here. They are trying to influence Azerbaijan based on these criteria. These individuals talk about human rights and have not exerted serious influence on Armenia to restore the violated rights of one million Azerbaijanis," Kilic explained. "The report prepared by the Council of Europe's rapporteur on human rights, Dunja Mijatović, is a disgrace in itself for not addressing the rights of Western Azerbaijanis."

Besides, he emphasized that the Council of Europe should not forget the Turkic world is taking serious steps towards integration.

"One should never forget that such a rude and unjust attempt to interfere with the right of the Azerbaijani delegation to speak will have a very negative impact on the determination of countries fighting against separatism. I say this as an experienced diplomat," Kilic pointed out. "Through such means, they will never be able to keep Azerbaijan under pressure, and by what right are they doing this? Azerbaijan is absolutely right as a country that has eradicated separatism."

"International law and regulations are entirely on the side of Azerbaijan. The deeper the Council of Europe goes, the more it will suffer; that is, it will never be able to explain why it is trying to suppress a country that has eradicated separatism on its territory in such a shameful way and by such methods. They must face the facts. Azerbaijan is the most powerful country in the region, a key state on the continent and in the world," the former ambassador said.

"The Council of Europe can benefit only by cooperating constructively with Azerbaijan. Unjust attacks will lead to nothing. The Azerbaijani delegation in PACE has already put them in their place with its firm stance,” he added.

On January 24, in the face of the current unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia in the PACE, the delegation of Azerbaijan decided to cease its engagement with and presence at the PACE until further notice.

