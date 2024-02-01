Rights of Azerbaijani delegation in PACE must be restored - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of restoring the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentry Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as he received Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the efforts of a minority group in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is anti-Azerbaijani in nature and opposes the ratification of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, did not contribute to dialogue. He stated that this contradicts the traditions of parliamentary platforms in general. The head of state emphasized the importance of restoring the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation and pointed out that if the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation are not restored, Azerbaijan will reconsider its participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights.