Western Azerbaijan Community slams Armenia's recent military provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the recent military provocation by Armenia on the conditional border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the community's statement.

The statement emphasized that the military provocation is a result of Armenia's arming by certain states led by France and points to its evasion of signing a peace treaty.

"Why don't we hear from Josep Borrell, the State Department, congressmen, racist French politicians, Dutch, Canadian, Lithuanian, European Parliament, 'Don Quixotes' like Frank Schwabe, Natalie Loiseau, Marina Kaljurand, and Jean-Christophe Buisson?

It is clear that Armenia, as in the summer of 2023, continues to believe in some form of international assistance and takes dangerous actions against Azerbaijan. The statement stated that Armenia should not follow foreign capitals' orders, act as a proxy state, or repeat the mistakes of the 'first republic'.

On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, soldier Parviz Khalilzade, a serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel