Politics Materials 16 February 2024 18:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Prime Minister holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov made a phone call to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

According to information, Zhaparov congratulated Asadov on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The sides also discussed prospects of further increasing Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz mutually beneficial cooperation.

