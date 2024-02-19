Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Germany ready to support peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Germany and Europe stand prepared to support peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to the fullest extent of their capabilities, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said on X, Trend reports.

"I confirmed this during negotiations with both countries. It's positive that both parties agreed to resolve outstanding issues without resorting to repeated use of force," the ambassador said.

