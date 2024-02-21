Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Surinamese president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Suriname (with residence in Brasilia city) Rashad Novruz was on a visit to Paramaribo, Suriname's capital, on February 19-21 to present his credentials to the President of the country, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Suriname, a ceremony of accepting the credentials of the ambassador was held on February 20 at the presidential palace.

During the meeting, President of Suriname Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi conveyed his interest in advancing bilateral relations and underscored the aspiration to elevate cooperation potentials across political, humanitarian, economic, oil and gas, and other domains. He aimed to enhance multilateral diplomatic engagements and agreements on mutual support, extending congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election and the country’s readiness to host COP29 this year and requested the conveyance of his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani ambassador conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev to the leadership of Suriname. During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed over the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral contexts, particularly within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The significance of further advancing these relations in the future was underscored.

As part of the visit, the ambassador also engaged in discussions with the Surinamese minister of foreign affairs and several other government officials. These meetings involved the exchange of perspectives on mutual interests and explored potential avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

Currently, Suriname is undergoing an oil boom, attracting foreign investments from countries such as the US, China, and European nations. The country is actively developing its mining industry and agriculture. Suriname gained full independence from the Netherlands in 1975 and is a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), despite the fact that only 13 percent of its population is Muslim.

