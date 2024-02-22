Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World needs new UN - chairman of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

Politics Materials 22 February 2024 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The world needs a new UN, said Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"In the midst of crises, conceptions of global enmity are gaining traction, particularly in Asian nations. Two recent battles deserve notice. The first is the ongoing war in Ukraine, which appears to be turning into a larger conflict between Russia and the West. If not resolved quickly, this war has the potential to escalate on a global scale. The second issue is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which requires humanity to speak up as a whole. These confrontations highlight the weakness of the current international system in addressing such concerns. It becomes clear that a new UN and a revised international structure are essential for effective problem solving in the world," Kurtulmus said.

