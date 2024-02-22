Azerbaijan's hosting of APA forum signifies its growing influence- Uzbek MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Holding the forum of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Azerbaijani capital, serves as further proof of the country's increasing influence in the contemporary world, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Sodiq Safoyev told reporters at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Hosting this significant international forum in the capital of Azerbaijan stands as further confirmation of the country's expanding influence in the contemporary world.

This outcome is a testament to the considerable achievements the country has attained under the guidance of the remarkable political figure, President Ilham Aliyev. The inclusion of the topic of multilateral regional interaction for ensuring the continent's sustainable development on the agenda of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, initiated by Azerbaijan today, underscores once more Azerbaijan's visionary and strategic approach in addressing issues of collective concern," Safoyev said.

He added that the people of Uzbekistan sincerely rejoice at Azerbaijan's successes and that bilateral ties between the two countries are at a historic peak.

"I sincerely wish success to the Azerbaijani chairmanship and I am confident that it will mark a new qualitative growth in the activities of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly," Safoyev said.

