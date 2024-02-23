Armenian PM's yielding to France creates regional tension - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Armenian prime minister, yielding to France, has evidently taken a path of creating the regional tension, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"During his visit to France, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again made anti-Azerbaijani statements. Pashinyan, claiming that the Western Azerbaijan term contradicts the territorial integrity of Armenia, attempted to accuse Azerbaijan of preparing an attack on Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Western Azerbaijan term is based on historical and geographical facts, and its use by our community is based on the right to self-identification, recognized by international conventions on human rights.

Instead of making claims against the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Pashinyan, who has repeatedly expressed respect for the territorial integrity of states, should clarify the issue of creating conditions for the activities of separatist elements on the territory of Armenia, which undermine the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and the retention of provisions in the legislation of his country on the annexation of Azerbaijani territories.

The fact that France sells a significant amount of weaponry to Armenia, including the current visit to Armenia by the French Minister of Defense and the leaders of the military-industrial companies of that country, gives grounds to suggest that Armenia intends to embark on a military adventure precisely under the insistence of France.

We demand from Pashinyan not to turn his country into an instrument for France's games, to stop the policy of mass arming, to make peace with Azerbaijan, and to create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis," the community stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel