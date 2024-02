BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Farid Ahmadov has been appointed as Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Guided by paragraph 5 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To appoint Farid Ahmadov as Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the decree reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel