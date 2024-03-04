Chairman of Bulgarian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. On March 4, a delegation led by the Chairman of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov has arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev, Head of the Working Group of the Azerbaijan's parliament on Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Interparliamentary Relations, Deputy Rauf Aliyev and other officials met the Chairman of the People's Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov and the delegation at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries waved.