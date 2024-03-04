President of Bulgarian National Assembly visits tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A delegation led by President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov has visited the grave of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

Members of the Bulgarian delegation paid tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying a wreath at his grave.

The delegation has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

