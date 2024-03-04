Bulgaria plans to join Black Sea underwater electric cable project - National Assembly's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Bulgaria intends to join the project of electric cable to be laid on the bottom of the Black Sea, said President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on the basis of strategic partnership, noting the cooperation of the two countries` parliamentary delegations in international institutions.

He touched on the ongoing restoration and construction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The President of the National Assembly congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the COP29 and stressed the importance of the green and renewable energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan, despite its rich fossil fuel resources.

Expressing Bulgaria`s intention to join the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, he hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector as a whole.