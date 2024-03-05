West contains century-plus Islamophobia signs - Azerbaijani Int'l Relations Center chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Throughout the 30 years of Armenian occupation, biased perceptions of Azerbaijan, including Islamophobia, have persisted in the West, with early indications observed as far back as the first Armenian-Azerbaijani clash in 1905, said Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev during the "Preserving Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024" international scientific conference, Trend reports.

"Still, several countries in the region refuse to recognize the new reality," Shafiyev added.

Baku is hosting the "Preserving Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024" international scientific conference, organized collaboratively by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group, and dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

